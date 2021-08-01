Letter: Get ready for this year’s fair!

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Tioga County Fair Board in New York, we would like to thank all of the dedicated volunteers that contribute their time to the fair each year, and to the sponsors and local businesses that support this long standing agricultural event.

New York’s Tioga County Fair is set for Aug. 10 through Aug. 14 this year, and follows a scaled down event last year that offered a “Drive Thru Fair Food” type event. Fair Board members never stopped planning, however, and have been working to make this year’s fair enjoyable for all, and a great way to come back from a pandemic year.

The Painted Pony Championship Rodeo will be returning again this year on Tuesday at 6 p.m., as well as some popular attractions like the demolition derby, 4-H Activities, and the Sire Stakes.

New this year is the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls on Saturday, Aug. 14, as well as Thursday night fireworks in the grandstands and a performance by Wreckless Marci, an energetically charged band from the Southern Tier of New York. The show by Wreckless Marci will take place at 7 p.m. with the fireworks to follow. Opening for Wreckless Marci will be outlaw country artist Tim Ruffo at 6 p.m.

General admission to the fairgrounds will once again be $10, and includes free parking, carnival rides, and free grandstand admission to include the demolition derbies, the rodeo, and the Wreckless Marci show and fireworks.

This year the fair will also bring Gillette Shows back to the Tioga County Fair. This is the same carnival utilized by the former Apalachin Field Days and the Broome County Fair.

The Midway and rides will be open Tuesday at 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday at 2 p.m., and Saturday starting at noon.

We look forward to hosting the fair this year for the community, and are grateful for the patrons that keep the tradition alive for agriculture in Tioga County.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook, or visit www.tiogacofair.com for up to date schedules.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Marks, president

Charles Truman, vice president

Michelle Scott Pierce, treasurer

Kathy Nichols Newell, secretary

John Jantz

Jim Morse

Eric Johnson

Bridgett Mead

Cinda Goodrich

Mark Kwiatkowski

Eileen Selnekovic

Jim Mead

Fred Goodrich