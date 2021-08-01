Kirby Band announces upcoming concerts

The Kirby Band will kick off its August concert series at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 2, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The concert is free, and the public is welcome to attend.

The concert series will continue on Monday, Aug. 9 and Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y.

A dance band, Ain’t Misbehavin’, is also part of the Kirby Band. The dance band will play a concert in Kirby Park in Nichols on Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Nichols-based Kirby Band is comprised of volunteer musicians from all walks of life from throughout the Twin Tiers. The director of the Kirby Band is Amanda Smith. The band invites area musicians to attend its Monday evening rehearsals from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kirby Band Rehearsal Hall, formerly the old Asbury Church on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y. No auditions are required.

For directions to the Asbury Church or for further information on rehearsals, persons should contact Deb Crum at (570) 423-7081 or Janine Callear (570) 888-6092.

To book a performance of the Kirby Band or Ain’t Misbehavin’ for the 2021 season, contact Sandra Ridley, business manager, at (607) 342-6340 or by email at Kirbyband1876@yahoo.com.

Persons can also visit the Kirby Band website at www.kirbyband.com. The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.