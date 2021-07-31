Tioga Downs appoints new Executive Chef

Tioga Downs Casino Resort is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Minor to the position of Executive Chef.

Chef Rob joins the Tioga Downs Casino Resort team with more than 20 years of experience in the culinary industry. Rob developed his love for cooking while employed at his first restaurant job at the Jamestown Settlement Café in Virginia. Following his newfound passion, he attended and graduated, summa cum laude, from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College in Atlanta.

Throughout his career, Rob developed his skills in a wide variety of styles and techniques. His resume includes leadership positions at restaurants across the East Coast, including Opus 9 Steakhouse in Williamsburg, Virginia, the Gamble Mill Tavern & Micro Brewery in Central Pennsylvania, Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion Restaurant in Naples, Florida, Jia Pan Asian Restaurant at MGM’s Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, Louisiana.

In a press release from Tioga Downs last week, a spokesperson wrote, “Chef Rob’s approach includes a combination of cuisines and techniques with a fresh emphasis on the farm-to-table philosophy. His motivation, personality and energy are contagious, and his leadership skills seamlessly transfer from the kitchen out to the dining room.”

Along with his experience in the kitchen and his degree in culinary arts, Chef Rob has been honored with a variety of accolades, including AAA 4 Diamond awards each year at Jia, Casino Player Magazine’s Best Asian in the Southern Region, and a Forbes Global Rating of Recommendation. In 2019, he was a Finalist in the Louisiana Food Prize’s Society of the Golden Fork Culinary Competition.