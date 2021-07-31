Tioga Opportunities, Inc. resumes select recreational activities at Countryside Community Center 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced the return of select recreational activities at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego beginning on Monday, Aug. 2.

The weekly activity schedule includes ceramics on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, painting on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, knitting on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., and quilting on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional activities and presentations will resume under a phased reopening plan for the Countryside Community Center and will be announced in local media and online at www.tiogaopp.org.

For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.