Rich David announces candidacy for New York State Senate

Mayor Richard C. David announced his run for New York State Senate last Tuesday, surrounded by dozens of supporters and elected officials from across the 52nd District.

Binghamton Mayor and New York State Senate Candidate Richard C. David stated, “The Southern Tier needs a Senator who supports lower taxes, who will stand up for our struggling farms and small businesses, and who will support the police who keep our streets safe. I’m running for State Senate to be your voice in Albany, to fight back against the Albany tax hikes that have chased jobs and families out of the Southern Tier. I’ve delivered for Binghamton as Mayor, and I’ll deliver for the Southern Tier as our next State Senator.”

David has served as Mayor of the City of Binghamton since 2014. He is term limited and will leave office at the end of this year.

Originally from the Rochester area, David moved to Binghamton more than two decades ago to work as a journalist with WBNG. He left the news station in 2000 to join former Binghamton Mayor Richard A. Bucci’s administration as Director of Community Relations. He was appointed Deputy Mayor in 2004. When the term-limited Bucci administration ended in 2006, David was hired as a public affairs officer for SUNY Broome Community College.

David has a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from St. John Fisher College and a master’s degree in public administration from Binghamton University.

He is currently President of the New York State Conference of Mayors.

The current New York State Senator, Fred Akshar, who recently announced he will be running for Sheriff in Broome County in 2022, stated, “Serving the people of the 52nd Senate District has been the greatest honor of my life, and I wouldn’t be stepping away from this office if I didn’t know we had a leader like Binghamton Mayor Rich David ready and willing to step in, roll up his sleeves and champion the needs of our community’s families.”

Akshar added, “During his two terms as Mayor, the Binghamton community has seen the kind of economic growth, progress and recovery many didn’t think possible. Rich’s record of service shows that he has the strength of character, the dedication and the work ethic we need in the State Senate, and his deep commitment to ensuring public safety, creating opportunities for small businesses and fostering diversity and community pride shows me that he’s ready to take the next step and serve not only Binghamton, but the communities across the 52nd Senate District.”

Tioga County GOP Chairman and Owego Town Supervisor Don Castellucci, Jr. stated, “Over the last eight years I have witnessed Mayor Rich David revitalize Binghamton, which in turn revitalizes the Greater Binghamton area. I am confident he will continue to be an advocate and strong voice for the values important to our community.”