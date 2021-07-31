TCRM to host food giveaway on August 7

Low- to moderate-income individuals and families are invited to participate in a free food giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tioga County Rural Ministry, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego.

Please note that registration is required by calling TCRM at (607) 687-3021 prior to Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

Participants are aside to bring their own bags and boxes, and face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.