Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 12, 2021, property located at 21 Goodrich Rd., Tioga, from Marie Fabi to Loretta and Jason Gruetzner for $144,330.

On July 13, 2021, property located at 21 Spring St., Village of Waverly, from Daniel Mazza to Ian Chedzoy for $65,000.

On July 13, 2021, property located at 346 Reservoir Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Rudy Laurenson to Derek and Melissa Hill for $390,000.

On July 13, 2021, property located at 64 Simcoe Rd., Town of Candor, from Adam and Ellen Potter to Eric and Emily Kelsey for $225,000.

On July 14, 2021, property located at 595 Essex Rd., Town of Owego, form Gregory, Mark, Joseph, Salvatore and Matthew Cugliari to Robert Raymond and Michael Jones for $45,000.

On July 14, 2021, property located at 27 E. Spencer Rd., Town of Spencer, from Frisbie Bros Dairy to William Frandsen As Trustee for $100,000.

On July 14, 2021, property located at 22 Mill St., Village of Newark Valley, from George Wahl to Jared Martin for $10,000.

On July 14, 2021, property located at 39 Hollister Rd., Town of Owego, from Linda Allen to David Kopansky for $10,000.

On July 15, 2021, property located at 185 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Michael and Denise Liberty to William Manning and Sarah Winter for $144,000.

On July 16, 2021, property located at 288 Main St., Town of Owego, from Esther Karabon to David Pearce Investments for $75,000.

On July 16, 2021, property located at 1075 Cole Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Karen Hunsinger to Marlene Allen for $70,000.

On July 16, 2021, property located at 36 Pembroke Dr., Town of Owego, from James and Patricia Davidson to Michele Oliveira-Corey for $289,000.

On July 16, 2021, property located at 17 Royal St., Town of Candor, from Robert and Chase Harner to Alexis and Amy Parillo for $52,170.

On July 16, 2021, property located at 16 Browns Lane, Town of Owego, from Mary Berlingeri to Luke Grunder for $155,000.

On July 19, 2021, property located at 275 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Linda Mattison-Miller to Rigel Lochner for $184,900.

On July 19, 2021, property located at 35 Howe Rd., Town of Berkshire, from James and Karen Willard to Richard Wells for $190,000.

On July 20, 2021, property located at 81 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Peter and Jean Ziolkowski to Christine and Mercedez Morton for $270,000.

On July 20, 2021, property located at 57 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Mary Swansen-Davis to Hunter Attanasio for $129,000.

On July 20, 2021, property located at 62 Tubbs Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Nancy McIntosh to Robert Spencer Jr. and Taylor Turscsik for $170,000.

On July 20, 2021, property located at 2148 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Raymond and Sheila Scrivener to Jason Merrill for $125,000.

On July 20, 2021, property located at 343 Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Daniel Suttmeier Ind. and As Surviving Spouse to Jana Ingalsbe As Treasurer and Trustee Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Tioga County for $508,900.

On July 21, 2021, property located at 72 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Sheldon and Kay McDonald to Eric Baccaro and Karianne Blum for $180,000.

On July 21, 2021, property located at 2791 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Leon and Terry Virtue to Sam and Naomi Hostetler for $110,000.

On July 21, 2021, property located at 282 Dimon Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Shawn Jordan to Patrick and Janet Jordan for $20,000.

On July 21, 2021, property located at Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Susan and Darrell Brink to Brent and Amanda Sandefur for $152,061.