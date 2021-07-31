ACHIEVE holds job fairs and joint ribbon cutting at new Vestal Parkway East offices 

ACHIEVE, in tandem with two concurrent job fairs at their Norwich Day Habilitation and Vestal Parkway East locations, were joined by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, elected officials, and other community supporters to host an open house and ribbon cutting commemorating the opening of their new administrative offices in Vestal.

Members of the ACHIEVE leadership and recruitment teams welcomed the community to tour the facility, enjoy refreshments and learn more about the long-term plans for the location as well as open employment positions across the agency.

“This facility has been designed to be highly-visible in order to continue driving growth in community-based services to those we support,” ACHIEVE CEO Amy Howard stated, adding, “We hope [the] job fairs will open the door to people looking to start a new, rewarding career serving an incredible population.”

ACHIEVE currently has vacant positions across Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties, and recently introduced an increased starting salary for all Direct Support positions. To see a full listing of open positions, visit www.achieveny.org/employment.

As a chapter of The Arc New York, it is the mission of ACHIEVE to advocate for an enhanced quality of life through skill advancement, inclusion, integration, and independence of persons with intellectual and other developmental disabilities through services provided in Broome, Chenango, and Tioga County.

To learn more about ACHIEVE, visit www.ACHIEVENY.org.