Apalachin Lions hold 30th annual ‘Back to School’ program 

The first day of school is a day of new experiences, new friends, and new clothes. Unfortunately, not all families are able to buy new clothing or school supplies for that all important opening day.

The Apalachin Lions Club has been conducting a “Back to School” program for the last 30 years, this year with cooperation from Boscov’s in Binghamton. This program furnishes gift vouchers to eligible families, helping to defray some of the cost of getting their children equipped for school.

People living in the Apalachin (13732), Campville (13760), and Little Meadows, Pa. (18830) zip code areas can obtain information on eligibility and the application. The Apalachin Lions Club will determine eligibility for aid.

The Cutoff date is Aug. 2; nothing will be accepted after that date.

For information, email to BTS@apalachinlions.org.