A bustling summer at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center; Organization set to host annual golf tournament on August 22

If there is a positive side to the pandemic, Jana Bowen, executive director at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center discovered that the trying times brought her gymnast community closer together.

Looking back, the organization prevailed following other trying times, too, such as after multiple floods. Today, the pandemic period has not hindered the spirit of those who see the Center as a home-away-from-home, and for others who view it as a valuable community-gathering place. Rather, it strengthened and re-emphasized the role the center plays in everyone’s lives.

Bowen reflected that the extra boost of enthusiasm from the dozens of youth who utilize the Center has certainly been welcomed, along with those who support them, and that fresh attitude continues to evolve.

“Everyone worked so hard this past year,“ Bowen remarked, and added, “And I’ve received such amazing support,” as she gave a nod to the staff, parents and gymnasts, volunteers, board members, and others, and is thankful that so many remained engaged to help keep the programs going.

For gymnasts who are at the competition level, there was no stopping point, even for a pandemic, and Bowen commented, “You just cannot stop training.”

Bowen gives credit to her staff and gymnasts for developing a creative way to hold workout sessions using Zoom, and then utilizing outdoor space so that all could continue improving skills and keep the momentum going. About 35 youth met regularly for online conditioning, via Zoom.

Bowen is thankful she was able to maintain a revised schedule and alternate her staff while keeping everyone paid, with some help from a PPP grant.

As the athletes and others were slowly welcomed back to the Center, program logistics were revamped to support COVID safety precautions and social distancing. In May, gymnasts competed at the State Championship level, and several brought home medals.

The Center is gearing up for its annual golf tournament scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22. As of this writing, there are still spots open.

The Captain and Crew event starts at 10 a.m. at Pheasant Hill Country Club, located at 2771 Waits Rd. in Owego. Individuals not golfing can register for lunch at $25 per person.

Bowen commented, “This is our largest annual fundraiser,” adding, “We welcome new sponsors, too.”

Bowen explained that proceeds from the tournament support the Center’s Scholarship Program and Capital Projects, and are also used to expand programs at the Center.

Last year’s golf tournament raised enough money for a new balance beam. This year’s wish list includes new foam blocks for the gym’s pit, and a tumble strip.

Also referred to as “The Jim and Alice Boland Memorial Golf Tournament,” Bowen’s parents are honored and remembered for their contributions to the Center. Bowen will soon celebrate her 40-year milestone.

Sign-ups for the Center’s Summer Fun Weeks are still being taken. During the week of July 26, the Gym will be busy with their version of the Olympics. Programs coming up in August include Let’s Take a Road Trip, running Aug. 2-5; Gymnastics, Gymnastics, and More, running Aug. 9-12; and Nothing but Ninjas, planned for Aug. 16-19.

Just around the corner, fall programs will be announced soon. The Center, and where there is something for everyone, offers classes in beginning gymnastics through competitive team, cheer and dance, along with an adult obstacle / aerobics class. Other featured programs are private lessons, Kids R Special (children with special needs), a variety of Fun Days and Taekwondo, just to name a few.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, a non-profit, has been operating since 1964. For information about the golf tournament or programs, call them at (607) 687-2458, find them on Facebook, or visit their website, www.owegogymnastics.com.