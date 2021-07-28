August 1 benefit honors Tad Zimmer

A benefit, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1 at Ransom Park in Tioga Center, N.Y. honors long-time Tioga County resident, Tad Zimmer.

Zimmer was diagnosed with Grade 3 astrocytoma; his particular cancer has occurred in the brain, and where he will soon undergo radiation and chemotherapy.

Tad’s wife Kelly remarked that the diagnosis was, “Shocking,” and explained that in early June Tad started experiencing seizures in the middle of the night.

Zimmer, now 59 and a 1981 graduate of Owego Free Academy, spent about a month at Geisinger Medical Center. He underwent multiple tests and procedures, including an open cranial biopsy. Anti-seizure medication has helped Tad since he left the hospital.

A procedure to “map the brain,” along with an MRI and other tests are part of the next set of challenges for Tad, and in turn radiation and chemotherapy sessions will follow.

Kelly explained that Tad’s condition is inoperable, unlike a brain tumor that could potentially be removed. Radiation and chemotherapy, Kelly said, will slow the cancer down, but will not cure the aggressive state of the astrocytoma. Radiation could also play havoc with some of the good cells, she said, so it is unknown what other issues Tad may have to deal with once that treatment begins.

“We believe in prayer,” Kelly shared, and added, “We are very thankful for the phenomenal support we have received so far.”

For now, Tad is taking one day at a time, has been able to get out and about on a limited basis, and enjoys spending time with his five grandchildren.

The benefit, which starts at 11 a.m., features a dunk tank, basket raffles, activities fir children, bingo, 50/50 drawings, a corn hole tournament and a chicken barbecue.

Also up for grabs is a 1999 Suzuki 800, and where a separate raffle is being held for $50 per ticket. A total of 100 tickets will be sold for the motorcycle.

Bags fly at noon for the corn hole tournament. The cost is $40 a pair, and registration starts at 11 a.m.

A chicken barbecue featuring Jimmy Joe’s is $13 for each dinner. Barbecue fans will want to secure tickets ahead of time; a maximum of 200 tickets will be sold.

Other food and drinks will also be available at the benefit.

The Zimmer family thanks the event organizers for all of the dedication and effort to pull together the benefit so quickly. Tad Zimmer has been unable to work since his diagnosis, and Kelly has had to reduce her work hours in order to assist in her husband’s care. Monies received from the event will benefit the Zimmer’s.

Event organizers shared that basket raffle items are still being accepted. For information, contact Shelly Forrest at (607) 972-5398 or Valerie Malone at (607) 761-3462. All tickets are available at Sheila’s Beauty Lounge located at 3933 Waverly Rd. in Owego or at Shelly’s Redemption Center, located at 10 E. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.