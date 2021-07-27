Tioga County DSS improves access to ERAP

Tioga County DSS improves access to ERAPPictured is Julie Whipple, director of Employment and Transitional Supports with Fran Miller, director of Berkshire Free Library. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert July 27, 2021

Tioga County Department of Social Services has provided equipment to assist individuals to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Laptop computers and scanners were provided to three community organizations this week; the Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library (Newark Valley), Berkshire Free Library, and Catholic Charities (Nichols).

Tioga County DSS improves access to ERAP

Pictured is Erin Chapman, director of Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library. Provided photo.

Tenants who live in those areas now have access to the computers needed to apply for ERAP and upload required documentation.

Tioga County DSS improves access to ERAP

Pictured is Patrick Aquilio, Tioga Outreach assistant, Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga. Provided photo.

The New York State ERAP provides economic relief to help low and moderate-income households at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears assistance.  

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga County DSS improves access to ERAP"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*