Tioga County DSS improves access to ERAP

Tioga County Department of Social Services has provided equipment to assist individuals to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Laptop computers and scanners were provided to three community organizations this week; the Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library (Newark Valley), Berkshire Free Library, and Catholic Charities (Nichols).

Tenants who live in those areas now have access to the computers needed to apply for ERAP and upload required documentation.

The New York State ERAP provides economic relief to help low and moderate-income households at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears assistance.