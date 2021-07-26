Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey there, my name is Pouncer because I have a little mouse toy that I pounce on all day long. After all that heavy duty playing he looks more like a bug than a mouse. Hah! But I like to be busy.

I am a 4-month old Maine Coon kitten. I am very playful and active. I am true to my breed and I am also affectionate and sweet. The person that takes me home is going to be lucky indeed.

I am fully vetted; I’ve been fixed and had shots, and have been tested for FELV. I am negative.

I have some experience with dogs and I’m fine with them as long they as treat me well. I don’t mind cats either. I am just an all around friendly little guy looking for a loving family to come and claim me as their own.

Are you ready to spice up your life with a wild and crazy but loving little boy? Then call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Pouncer.

If you can help Gail with a much-needed donation she would appreciate it. You can send your checks addressed to Gail Ghinger to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

She has new kitties coming in all of the time and they all have to go to the veterinarian for something.