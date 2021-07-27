Farmers’ Market coupons available for older adults

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is now underway. This program puts coupons that can be used at area Farmers’ Markets into the hands of low-income older adults, helping them to maintain or improve their nutritional health.

If you are 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $1,986 or less for a one-person household (or $2,686 or less for a two-person household), you qualify for a booklet of coupons worth $20. Each eligible individual in a household is able to receive a booklet of coupons.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Booklets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

A representative from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will also be distributing coupons at the following locations.

Coupons will be available on Thursday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Waverly Village Hall, located at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly. Appointments are required. Call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315 to schedule your appointment time.

Coupons will also be available at a drive-thru event planned for Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at INSPIRE Community and Fitness Center, located at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupon booklets are available to be mailed directly to your home. For more information on this option, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

If you are a farmer or farmers’ market and would like more information about becoming authorized to accept Farmers’ Market coupons, contact the Department of Ag & Markets at 1-800-554-4501.