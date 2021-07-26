COVID-19 Variants 

Tioga County Public Health continues to monitor COVID-19 cases and plan for the fall and winter seasons. They are keeping a close eye on the COVID variants, of which there are many; however, not all these variants pose a concern due to the way that they mutate. For a complete listing of variants, visit cov-lineages.org.

In a press release received last week from the health department, they stated they are watching one of the variants, the Delta strain. This variant is classified as a strain, because when it mutated, its genetic material changed in a way that makes it more transmissible. Although the Delta strain appears to be more transmissible, the symptoms seem to be less severe than the original COVID-19.

Since many restrictions have been lifted across the state, people are getting back to enjoying things that they missed last year such as vacations, sporting events, concerts, and being more mobile in general. With that in mind, it was noted in the release, it is not surprising that we will see spread of COVID-19, in all forms, including the Delta strain, across the state of New York.

Some individuals that have been infected with the Delta strain have been hospitalized; however, many have no symptoms. They do know that the risk of hospitalization is increased for those with underlying health conditions such as obesity, respiratory vulnerability, and overall health.

We can all protect others and ourselves by getting a good night’s sleep; eating a healthy, balanced diet; exercising regularly; and by getting vaccinated.

If you have not been vaccinated, or it has been less than two weeks since your last vaccine, the health department is recommending you avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, stay 6-feet from others who don’t live with you, and wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.

If you have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, speak with a healthcare provider that you trust. Current evidence suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against variants. If you are looking for a site to be vaccinated, visit vaccines.gov.

Additionally, everyone should continue to wash their hands often with soap and water, follow guidance at their workplace and at local businesses, wear a mask when using public transit (i.e., planes, buses, trains, etc.), and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information, you can Follow Tioga County Public Health on Facebook, or visit ph.tiogacountyny.gov.