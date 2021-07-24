Old Puff – A Tempest in a Teapot

Listen to the story of the Ithaca & Owego, one of the earliest railroads to be built in upstate New York, on July 24 from 11 a.m. to noon at Tioga County’s Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego.

The railroad first operated by horses, with the original passenger cars said to have been former stagecoaches. After a time, the railroad acquired a steam locomotive officially named the “Pioneer” – but nicknamed “Old Puff.”

Richard Palmer, of Syracuse, has written many books on local railroads. He is a retired journalist, having worked for many years at the Syracuse newspapers. His presentation on July 24 is being hosted in conjunction with the museum’s “Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier” exhibit, running from

May 15 to Oct. 2, 2021. A $3 donation is requested for the July 24 presentation.

For more information, call the museum at (607) 687-2460, visit www.tiogahistory.org, or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.