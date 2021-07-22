Owego Elks Lodge to host annual golf tournament

The Owego Elks Lodge recently announced their first annual Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 1, at Pheasant Hill Country Club on Waits Road in Owego. This Captain and Crew format tournament will include skins, longest drive and closest to the pin challenges, as well as raffles throughout the day.

The cost for the event is $320 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner by Smokey Legends BBQ, and various awards.

The entry deadline for teams is July 26, and you can call the Elks Lodge at (607) 687-1039, send an email to OwegoElksEvents@gmail.com, or message their Facebook Page for a registration form.

Tournament and Hole sponsor opportunities are also available. Tournament and Hole sponsorship will give you and your business or club exposure to all the golfers who sign up for this event by placing a sign with your name, business / club name and logo on one of the 18 holes at Pheasant Hill Country Club. Tournament sponsorships include one foursome team entry into the tournament. A donation of $100 is requested for hole sponsors.

All proceeds from the event go to support the Owego Elks Roof Repair Fund.