Authors Richard Mickelson and Pamela Morris to appear at the upcoming Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival

Among the authors who will be at the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival, planned for July 24 around downtown Berkshire, are Richard Mickelson and Pamela Morris.

New to the Festival, Richard Mickelson, has been writing and publishing since 1976 with over 750,000 books sold to date. He currently has, eight Richie Teddy Bear books, one Mother Goose Puzzle book, one The Frog Who Jumped Over The Moon, and two Wizard Of Oz books on the market. Two Mother Goose Puzzle books and the third Wizard Of Oz book will be published in 2021. The Wizard of Oz and Mother Goose are six book series.

Richard and his wife, Paula, have spent the last 40 years traveling the United States and Canada selling his books, and are enjoying every minute of it. He stated, “Don’t be a coward. Follow your dreams and write that book you have wanted to publish. It’s on the tip of your pen and the happiest journey you will ever undertake.”

A Berkshire native, Pamela Morris knows her hometown well and has used her childhood memories and a very active imagination to create the Horror and Murder-Mystery world of The Barnesville Chronicles.

The Chronicles currently consist of four novels. Secrets of the Scarecrow Moon and That’s What Shadows Are Made Of combine the author’s love of Horror and Murder mysteries, while her fascination with rural legends gave birth to a Horror-based Coming-of-Age set, The Witch’s Backbone, Parts 1 & 2, set during the summer of 1980 through the spring of 1981.

Though the locations may seem very familiar to those who live in Tioga County, N.Y., the events and characters that inhabit the various towns and villages of fictional Oneekah County, N.Y. are products of the author’s creative muse – more or less.

In addition to these, Pamela has published three more Horror novels; Dark Hollow Road, No Rest For The Wicked and her most recent release, a traditionally plotted Gothic Horror novel set in a West Texas desert titled The Inheritance.

In the past year, Pamela has been stretching her creative wings and delved into the world of Children’s Literature with the release of two Children’s picture books, Bill, The Worm Who Ran Away and Bill The Worm Meets Carl Crow. A third Bill The Worm book is scheduled for release in mid-September 2021, just in time for Halloween. How’s that for a hint?