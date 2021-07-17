James Bizallion awarded The Arnold Johnson Technology Scholarship

In a press release, it was announced last week that James Bizallion, of Owego, was awarded this year’s Arnold Johnson Technology Scholarship.

The founder of Johnson’s Pools, Arnold Johnson, did not complete high school and instead left before 10th grade to work on the family farm. He then went on to serve in the United States Army, where he also earned his GED.

Much later in life, in his 50s, and diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Johnson took a leap of faith and moved full time into the pool business. Today, the business Johnson started has grown into a successful, third generation family company.

To honor him, The Arnold Johnson Technology Scholarship is awarded to a local graduating high school senior who has overcome adversity to successfully finish high school and make plans to join the workforce.