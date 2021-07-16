Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 2, 2021, property located at State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from George Hoffmier Sr. to Roger and Barbara Sharp for $15,000.

On July 2, 2021, property located at Day Hollow Road, Town of Owego. from Steven and Annette Williamson to Daniel and Tina Bucinell for $15,000.

On July 2, 2021, property located at 23 Bank St., Village of Candor, from Nicholas Lavore to Tova and George Dutcher for $61,000.

On July 2, 2021, property located at Hullsville Road, Town of Owego, from Alfred Wagner Jr. to John and Janet Kleespies for $28,500.

On July 2, 2021, property located at 1362 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Steve Sweetland to Daniel and Kristina Godrey for $159,000.

On July 2, 2021, property located at 98 Tallow Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Robert and Betty McGrew to Brian Petrusky for $10,000.

On July 2, 2021, property located at 484 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Gerald MacDonald and Janet Steele to Gina Fiore for $50,000.

On July 6, 2021, property located at Whig Street, Village of Newark Valley, from Dacia Legge to Andrew Hoover and Lindsey Valencia for $66,000.

On July 6, 2021, property located at 31 Crescent Dr., Town of Owego, from Charles and Mary Place to Diane Phelps for $215,000.

On July 7, 2021, property located at State Route 434, Town of Owego, from Apalachin Development LLC to Roger Steen for $65,000.

On July 7, 2021, property located at State Route 38, Town of Berkshire, from James and Linda Atkinson to George Jr. and George Sr. Hoffmier for $60,000.

On July 7, 2021, property located at 1439 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from David York to Erica York for $30,000.