Heritage Skills Workshops planned in Newark Valley

Saturdays in August will be busy at the Bement-Billings Farmstead’s Welcome Center, with four Heritage Skills Workshops scheduled. According to the organizers, it will be good to get together and learn new skills after the past year of inactivity.

Needle-Felted Ornaments will be offered by Denise Tarbox on Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Denise will provide all materials to make a snowman, gnome, cardinal, or chickadee; students should bring a small pair of scissors. The course fee is $30.

Basket Making will be taught by Patricia Lightbody on Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patricia will provide the 6-inch round basket base and flat reed; students should bring lunch, sharp scissors, a measuring tape, plastic clothes pins, an old bath towel, and dish pan. The course fee is $25.

Archery Bow Making will be taught by Dan Rhodes on Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dan will provide wood and some tools; students should bring lunch, a hatchet, rasp, and a sharp knife. The course fee is $85.

Colby Cheese Making will be taught by Laryssa Zahajkewycz on Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Laryssa will provide cheese kits and instructions; students should bring lunch; 1-gallon of pasteurized whole cow’s milk; a 2-gallon and a 1-gallon stainless steel or enamel pot (should be able to nest together); a large wooden or metal spoon, and a large knife (both that can each reach down to bottom of pot).

Register by Aug. 1 by calling Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com. Mail checks payable to Newark Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 222, Newark Valley, N.Y. 13811.