Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Howie. I was found on Howard Hill, thus my name is Howie. I’m sticking my tongue out because I am known for my sense of humor.

I lived for over a year outside with my girlfriend, but then she got sick and died. I was now alone. This nice lady Pat fed me and made me a shelter in her garage for the winter.

But spring came and Pat told me she was moving and could not take me with her. That is when Pat called Gail and said I needed to be rescued. I was feral and only knew Pat, so I was pretty scared going to a new place with a new person.

Gail was nice to me and took me to the vets and got my shots and got me fixed. It took a long time for me to let her pet me. Now I know my name and I like to be petted.

I’ve lived with Gail for two years now, and I think I’m ready to have a loving family.

I think I’m four or five years old, I get along with other cats, and I think I would work out best with older children or just adults, who are better at handling cats (because of my feral background).

Gail also has ten kittens that will be looking for homes soon, and if you can, she sure could use some donations to help her to get the kittens their shots and get them fixed.

If you can help her, please send your checks addressed to Gail Ghinger to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you are interested in adopting Howie, call Gail at (607) 689-3033.