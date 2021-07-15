Embracing Change

The one thing that is constant is change. Change is like a river, ever flowing and moving things around. The river of life is constantly bringing ideas, people, situations – each one an opportunity to enrich the self and others and to learn; or should we keep resisting it?

For more than a year now we have been on a roller-coaster ride of change. Whilst some changes have been positive other changes have left us reeling, creating anxiety and insecurity. Learning to live with change has become part of our new normal.

However, learning to embrace change is perhaps something we have yet to explore. When we are aware and accept that everything around us is constantly changing, and we have no control over 99.99% of it, we are able to embrace change like a close friend! A change is only as difficult as I want it to be. Difficulties and disappointments are the events that lead us to maturity.

Wisdom does not necessarily come with age; it is the gift of experience.

To acquire the power to embrace change, sit in silence before you start the journey of the day. Sit back and relax the body comfortably, Begin your meditation by consciously directing these thoughts to your mind.

I, the being, am separate from this body. This body is not me; it is my costume. I, the soul, am a tiny point of energy of light like a shining star, dwelling within the brain behind my physical eyes. I, the soul, have a mind that thinks and feels, a conscience that judges right and wrong and a unique personality. I am a pure peaceful soul; purity is my original nature. I existed before birth and I will continue to exist after death. I am an ever-young, immortal and imperishable soul. No disease, fire, water or weapon can destroy me. I am indestructible; I am invincible. Whatever changes may occur I will always be alive through them.

Meditation helps us embrace change by focusing on our eternal identity whilst practicing accumulating a stockpile of positive and powerful thoughts. Choose one quality that you would like to improve. For example focus on the virtue and power of patience and practice the following affirmations:

Patience tells me the journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step. I will reach and embrace these changes, one step at time.

Patience teaches me not to rush, knowing that there is a reason and a season for everything.

Patience enables us to smile at the challenges of change, realizing there is an answer to every problem. And even though we cannot see the future, there is awareness that within every crisis there is an opportunity.

Patience leads the way to be optimistic that the changes we are witnessing in the world will lead to new possibilities for a brighter future. What if the cracks that are beginning to appear in our old structure are giving way to something new?

Change itself is never painful. Only the resistance to change is painful. The caterpillar doesn’t resist change.

“The caterpillar has the heart of a butterfly.” It waits patiently in the chrysalis and when the time is right it emerges as a beautiful butterfly. The same applies to us; when we know within our hearts what we want to become, we will become that. When we realize that all is as it should be, despite appearances, we no longer struggle against changes in life. When I understand there is benefit in everything, no matter what, I can be easy on myself, with others, with the world around me, and easy with change.

Easiness is much more influential than force. Best to quit forcing, end the struggling and resisting, and relax. If you are going to rise, you might as well shine, and God is always there to help – just a thought away.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)