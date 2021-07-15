Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the return of Tioga County’s Fair

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting to commemorate the 2021 Tioga County Fair’s opening at 10 a.m. The event will be held on the Midway of the Tioga Fairgrounds, located on West Main Street in Owego, and across from the Price Chopper Plaza.

Organizers recently announced that this year’s fair will run from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, and is anticipated to be better than ever. Returning this year is the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo,

The admission price will be $10 and includes unlimited rides, and access to the grandstand shows, including the demolition derby nights. Also included in the price is parking, Midway access, and much more. Rides and Midway are provided by Gillette Shows.

All are invited to come out and support the long awaited return of the Tioga County Fair. To learn more about events and activities, visit http://www.tiogacofair.com.

Also look for this year’s fair guide again this year, as published by The Owego Pennysaver.