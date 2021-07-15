Owego’s Canine assists in narcotics’ detection; leads to arrest

On June 12, 2021 Officers of the Village of Owego Police Department conducted a traffic stop for Vehicle and Traffic offenses. During the investigation, “K9 Maggie” alerted to the presence of Narcotics.

Upon further investigation, according to police, approximately 3.2 ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine was discovered, along with drug paraphernalia and other controlled substances.

Subsequently, a Warrant was issued for the arrest of Bridget Pinney for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second-Degree Methamphetamine, a Class A-II Felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Intent to Sell Meth, a class B Felony; and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Packaging and Criminally Using Drug paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Scales, both Class A Misdemeanors.

On July 3, 2021, Officers with the Village of Owego Police Department observed Pinney operating a motor vehicle and conducted a traffic stop to arrest her on her Warrant charges. During the arrest, “K9 Maggie” alerted to the presence of Narcotics.

During the Investigation, officers located 13.9 ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, having a street value $35,000.00. Pinney was arrested on an additional count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A-II Felony.

Bridget Pinney was later transported to the Tioga County Jail for arraignment in CAPS Court. Pinney was arraigned before Justice Richard Gorman on 2 Class A-II Felonies, 1 Class B Felony, and 2 Class A Misdemeanors.

Pinney was released on her own recognizance, pending further Court proceedings.

The Owego Police Department would like to thank the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police for assistance in these arrests.