Readers’ Column for the week of July 11, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Do any of the readers have dental insurance through Physicians Mutual? I would like to hear comments if you can help me out.

~

Can anyone tell me what the vaccine manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, did with the 600,000 vaccines they announced were contaminated by a subcontractor? It’s the second time this has happened with Johnson & Johnson; 600,000 vaccines are a lot to throw under a rug.

~

The American flag displayed in front of the Newark Valley middle school is in tatters. Considering the amount of taxes that we have to pay it seems like they should be able to afford a new flag.

~

In response, New York State should be spic and span! The amount we pay in taxes, this state should be the cleanest in the nation. I’m sure it’s not; but believe me, the work you are seeing to improve these highways, and the trash and garbage are gone, you pay for that with very, very high taxes. Remember that.

~

Hey all you Candor taxpayers, we are now footing the bill for the employees at the Candor Ambulance squad to the sum of $435,000 this year, whether they respond to your ambulance call or not. They are still getting paid. No vote was put before the town residents before this was decided. The supervisor and the town board made the decision so all taxpayers will be assessed at $1.67 per thousand assessed values on your properties, plus there are no more subscriptions to the Candor ambulance to help seniors or anybody else offset the cost.

~

It would only seem fit to me if the Village of Owego code officer, who is now citing high grass, debris, junk on porches, etc., would clean up his own backyard. It looks like a two-sided deal. It’s okay for me, not for you.

~

I’m looking for clarification. Is that New York State that last week’s caller praised the same New York State that has a governor that made millions on a book about leadership, all the while elderly were dying of COVID because of his leadership decisions? Is that the same governor that has been accused of harassment? Is that the New York State the caller was calling about? Thank you for your answer.

~

Is there anybody in Vestal or Apalachin that cleans houses? I need somebody to help me because I’m 84 years old. If there is, call (607) 748-2942.

~

Here is another example of how greedy our politicians are. I got our garbage bill, and they even tax our garbage bill! They tax everything!

~

Someone needs to listen to the lyrics to “New York New York” more closely. The singer is leaving where they are and going to New York City. The song is all about wanting to be there.

~

I wonder what part(s) of Marvin Park the reader who declared it “great” found it so; the broken glass covering the shoulder on the street approaching the vehicle entrance? Or is it the dead tree at the walk-in entrance that is ready to drop a branch on someone’s head? How about the inexpertly filled muddy ruts along the pitted, unkempt / untrimmed roads? Or the rusty, bent, broken down, dilapidated chain link fence covered with weeds? The unusable “tennis court” with heaved and broken pavement and weeds growing through it? And again, is it the rusty broken down fence and the dirty, broken grills? The Fairgrounds have so many additionally similar “great” attributes; too many to list here.

~

Wonderful News: The creator of the universe wants you to experience all the wonders of eternity with Him. Just believe in his Son Jesus Christ for travel arrangements.

~

This is in response to the July 4 reader seeking enlightenment about why someone on their road would fly the Confederate flag under the United States flag in 2021. It is a symbol of resistance to government overreach. We have all seen this over the last year and a half. Perhaps it is being flown as respect to the American Veterans on the Confederate side. All of whom were granted pardon and amnesty in 1868. Maybe the property owner is from the south and proud of their heritage. Could be the person in question is a fan of The Dukes of Hazzard show, or maybe was a cast member on it. There are some that are passionate about history and reenact Civil War battles for both sides. We are not that far from Gettysburg. What if they don’t even know what it is? Found it in Grandpa’s house and thought it looked neat. The least likely reason is probably what you are thinking. Since this is occurring on “your” road, why don’t you stop and ask “your” neighbor. You may be surprised at what can happen with open dialog instead of what seems to be a public call for others to rally against. It is proper flag code to fly the U.S. flag above any other when on the same pole, if that is what your question was.

~

I think the Route 38 Vietnam Veterans Ride is a great idea and great time, but all you Harley riders might want to ride your motocross bike that day! I think a Broome-Tioga motocross track would be a smoother ride. Please fix Route 38 like Route 96.

~

Is it just my imagination, or a lot of 2nd Amendment folks cheering on gun charges against the bad guys?

~

All things the same, the probability of a well-intentioned Board of Education in the Southern Tier East (58 Districts) balancing the financial needs of students, taxpayers, and the teacher’s union such that every year since at least 2011 it has had the highest annual teacher salaries, pensions, and healthcare insurance costs is 1 in 24,900,000,000,000,000,000 or 1 in 24 quintillion. For OACSD to have had the highest paid classroom teachers and program administrators, 2nd highest paid principals and assistant principals, 3rd highest paid guidance counselors, and 4th highest paid other non-teaching staff in School Year 2020, the probability is 1 in 38 billion. The probability of the OACSD BOE’s magic hand or unwritten policy of prioritizing the teacher’s union first benefiting students and taxpayers is zero. Undocumented is the BOE’s 2016 purging of all fiscal responsibility from District Goals and Objectives. This 2022 School Year, the BOE stashed $3,000,000 more into existing and new Slush Funds. OACSD reported, “There is no intended use in 2021-2022 to support the 2021-2022 budget.” These Slush funds ensure the bloated teacher compensation costs will fly under the radar for at least a few years to come. Never will a penny benefit “the children.” Is it any wonder that the NYS Teachers Union always uses “[Albany as the site for our annual convention so as to give NYSUT members a chance to hear first-hand from their elected leaders and state education policymakers]”? Right!

National Political Viewpoints

Rear view mirror, 2016: A predictable president: Donald Trump; Mob Boss riding roughshod over the entire country. Now gone – so long. The Trump organization was indicted as a criminal enterprise. – Refer to “Magic Jim” — 12/29/19

~

Oh my God! I just watched sippy cup Joe give a speech in Florida about the disaster. He’s an embarrassment to himself and our country. If you liberals can’t admit that he’s deficient, then you’re just more ridiculous than I thought.

~

They finally did the poll and survey on Donald Trump in his last and only four years of office; worst president in living history. Worst president ever that’s still alive; fourth worst president that this country has ever seen. So, to all of you Trumpsters, what do you think of that?

~

Liz Cheney, you are a disgrace. Why don’t you just put a “D” in front of your name and get it over with. You make me sick.

~

I see today the price of gasoline is at a seven-year high. Way to go Joe! Of course, that’s what you want, isn’t it. That was your plan, just like the open borders were your plan. God save America.

~

To the person who thinks I’m ignorant because I hate hearing the words Joe Biden and it makes me sick. You know who’s ignorant – anybody who doesn’t admit that Joe Biden is a totally incompetent buffoon. That’s who’s ignorant.

~

If you think Joe Biden is doing a great job, then you must be living in Disney Land along with Mickey Mouse and the rest of his friends.

~

Now that the pandemic is nearly at an end, it’s funny to see people still wearing masks. I guarantee 99% of them are democrats.

~

I’m so happy to have sippy cup Joe Biden than pacifier crybaby Donald Trump running this country.

~

Well the Fourth of July is over; did all you American hating liberal democrats survive? I know how much it pains you to see patriots love and celebrate this great country. God Bless America!

~

People make fun of Biden. Do they realize that he has had a stuttering speech problem for most of his life? People keep making fun of him and it could happen to you or a loved one of yours.

~

Every week readers to this column are treated to individuals who do nothing but call people derogatory names that they disagree with. To those people who call democrats diseased and crazy; it’s fine to have a different view, that’s what this country is all about. But why not just describe the policies or decisions the president or the democrats make that you don’t like? Why just call people names? It makes you look like you never got out of the seventh grade.

~

Is he kidding? The last ransomware attack is not a big deal? According to Biden? Don’t expect Biden to do anything about it. After all, he gave Putin a list of our most vulnerable spots. What a weak person, I can’t even call Biden a leader. I don’t seem to recall any of these attacks under President Trump. Please, let me know if I missed one under Trump.

~

It’s pathetic how fake news doesn’t play any of Biden’s everyday blunders on the air. They edit it and only play what sounds like he knows what he’s talking about. Watch Fox some night and see the whole speech he gives. It’s actually pretty funny. It sounds like some kind of moron that’s drunk or something. He has no idea what he is talking about. It is sad that he is actually our president. Well, your president, not my president.

~

Republicans felt so sorry for all the voters who had to stand in line to cast their ballots, but they have rushed into legislation that will prevent many from being eligible, thereby cutting down the number who have hot or cold weather, or even COVID. Now they can stay home and not have to vote at all.

~

Those people who continue to scream voter fraud after the multiple times most votes were counted, recounted and then counted again are questioning the truthfulness of those of their own party members who spent long, weary hours working at each polling station to ensure the correct outcome. Our former president runs off at the mouth but he has not proved fraud anywhere, even to his self-appointed judges.

~

Why do democrats confuse patriotism with extremism? You, the democrats, are the extremists.

~

The 1619 Project seeks to rewrite and selectively omit American history so as to make good into evil. It is the Democratic cities and states of highest crime which seek and deny citizens the right to gun ownership. Despite Republican passage of the 14th Amendment, which further made gun control laws unconstitutional, it still took federal troops to preserve this fundamental right. Hopefully the Supreme Court won’t be packed.

~

Remember when the Democrats tried to remove Trump pursuant to the 25th Amendment for mental incompetence? Does the 25th only apply to Republicans?

~

Haven’t been writing in The Pennysaver for quite some time; the reason is that sanity came to this country. But I have noticed the same people griping about anything that is not Trump. I guess they do not read or watch real news. It is so funny how people still think Trump is greater than God himself. I saw this week that his company has been indicted, his ranking as President (according to historians) is 42 out of 45, making him one of the worst. Heck, even Nixon did better. According to polls, Biden’s administration sees 43% of Americans believing the country is going in the right direction. So I guess there are still people that must be sending Mr. Fraudulent a lot of money. Wonder where that money goes? Does it go to paying legal costs, keeping him in Mar a Lago, or keeping his ego happy? As a great man once said, you can’t fix stupid. Please continue to keep me entertained with your nonsense and God bless America, a concept lost on some people.