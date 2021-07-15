Berkshire’s Blueberry and Book Festival to take place July 24

The date for Berkshire’s Blueberry and Book Festival is set for Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and just in time for blueberry picking. Although this year’s festival will need to be smaller in size than usual, there will be much to enjoy.

In the fire department truck bay will be the long-awaited Puzzles and Paperback sale and intriguing raffle baskets to benefit the Berkshire Free Library. Since blueberry pancakes will not be available this year, an assortment of blueberry tarts, coffee cakes, scones, and other baked goods made by local businesses and the Richford Church ladies will be offered.

The Fire Auxiliary will be serving coffee, tea and cocoa, and outdoor tables will be available for you to enjoy a morning snack or take home a goodie.

An array of vendors and local authors will be outside on the library lawn, including demonstrations by the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, and SNAP. Find handcrafts, needlework, purses and totes, jams and jellies, and maple products, just to name a few.

Buy a ticket for the Duck Race at Newark Valley’s Summerfest, planned for July 31. Meet local authors Charles Yaple, Pamela Morris, Lenora Riegel, Karen Bernardo, Richard and Paula Mickelson, M. L. Stoughton and Airian and Michael Eastman. Learn what goes into writing their books.

Artist Daryl Orton and potter John Samsel will be showing their works.

Check out some vintage vehicles on your way to enjoying hamburgers and hot dogs grilled at the Berkshire Fire Department’s food truck. Of course, there will be blueberries to take home.

The organizers hope to be back next year with all the usual activities, including the art show, live music, and, of course, blueberry pancakes.

Visit www.berkshirefreelibrary.org to learn more.