Guest Editorial: Dangers of placing your rechargeable batteries in your recycling bins or carts

You can help prevent fires in recycling trucks and at recycling facilities by keeping Lithium Ion and other rechargeable batteries out of your recycling bin or cart. Instead, take them to one of the many local drop-off locations.

The potential for an explosion or fire is significant when rechargeable batteries are improperly disposed of. Lithium Ion batteries are one of the leading causes of recycling truck fires. In fact, there was a fire at the local Material Recovery Facility in January 2020 due to an improperly disposed of Lithium Ion battery. Luckily no one was injured; however, properly disposing of your cell phones and any rechargeable batteries, especially Lithium Ion variety, is crucial to avoid dangerous fires and ensure safety.

Some have suggested the cause for improper disposal of rechargeable batteries is likely due to a common misconception. When an item states it is recyclable, many assume that you can recycle it in your recycling bin or cart; this is not the case. It is also important to note that rechargeable batteries cannot be disposed of in your trash, either.

Although the back of a trash truck is usually wetter and less likely to feed the sparks from these batteries and start a fire, they are still considered a household hazardous waste. They pose numerous health and environmental hazards. When you discard them, they must be disposed of at a battery-recycling drop off location, and not placed in the trash or your recycling bin/cart.

Here are some of the local locations Tioga County residents can properly recycle rechargeable batteries (NiCad, NiMh, Lithium Ion) and cell phones: Valu Home Center, 1149 Route 17C, Owego, (607) 687-6800, and 1105 Broadway St., Elmira, (607) 732-3200; Home Central, 151 Central Ave., Owego, (607) 687-3284; Dollar General, 1140 Owego Rd., Candor, (607) 354-4421 and 7146 Route 434, Apalachin, (607) 625-3922; Home Depot, Johnson City; and Lowe’s in Vestal, N.Y. and in Sayre, Pa.

If your cell phone is not working, all cell phone dealers, large and small, are required by law to accept cell phones, regardless of brand or where they were purchased.

More locations for recycling batteries and cell phones can be found on Call 2 Recycle’s website, www.call2recycle.org/locator/.

Alkaline (non-rechargeable) batteries are considered trash and should be thrown away.

Keep rechargeable batteries out of your recycling bins or carts!