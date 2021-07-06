Guest Editorial: An Address to American Youth

The following is a reprint of “An Address to American Youth,” as delivered on Jan. 2, 1880 by Thomas W. Pass, who was from England and settled in Candor, N.Y. The address, written by Thomas Pass on Dec. 14, 1879, reads as follows:

Upon the youth of America is conferred the noblest birthright of the whole world. The stars under which you were born beam with brightest promise, and kindle loftiest hope. The principles declared and defended by our forefathers amid the confused noise of warriors, and garments rolled in blood, – the great principle, that all men were created equal, is the broad and only foundation of true greatness.

Here the young man – it matters not whether his nursery was in the gilded palace or the “low thatched cottage” – has before him the same privileges and inducements and as wide and free an avenue to glory; and his gray hairs may possess the fresh dew of his country’s benediction, and his name be enrolled among earth’s true nobility.

But while full and equal encouragement is before you all, without respect of rank or circumstance, still the prize is only for such as are willing to gird themselves unto the race; and the diligent hand alone reaps the harvest-honor.

In our land something more is requisite to constitute one a prince than being born under a palace roof. Honorable parentage or the tinsel of wealth, are not sufficient to place the royal crown upon a brainless head. It is only by fixed purpose, intense application, and invincible perseverance that you can reach the heights of fame, and hang out your name to shine forever in the bright galaxy of national glory.

Here we have no heirs apparent to the crown – the great men of America are self-made. You bring into the world no other nobility than that which the God of nature has endowed you – sovereignty of mind – the scepter of genius; and in this freest, broadest field of action, you must become the architect of your own fortune – the master-builder of your own destiny.

And now in the morning glory of your waking energies, what a full chorus of inducements is inviting you forth to toil with the sure promise of rich reward. And while true greatness is gained only by mighty effort and persevering toil, this very effort develops the intellectual powers – mind waxes stronger in the fight, and strengthens in every new struggle, establishing a firm independence of character, and bringing out the bold features of individuality.

In countries where rank is obtained on the easy terms of ancestry, and a man becomes a king simply because his father before him was one, nobility relaxes into indolence of spirits, and imbecility of intellect. The great men of America are intrinsically great – independent of their civil honors; they possess the power of intellectual giants.

And above all, let us remember that religion was the early harbinger, and continues the guardian angel of the American’s birthright. The note of religious freedom struck on the rock of Plymouth, and was the grand prelude to the swelling anthem of civil liberty. None surely can doubt that the voice of the Almighty moved on the dark waters of the revolutionary struggle, and that His hand was in that sublime destiny which brought out on the blackest night of oppression the brightest star of empire!

And now, the war storm over, and the battle thunder ceased, the precious blood of our forefathers that was poured out as a free shower upon the earth – those peerless drops are gathered over us in a bright bow of promise, spanning a continent, and resting on two oceans, attracting a world to the land of the free and the home of the brave.

(Sarah Pass Hall is the granddaughter to Thomas Pass.)