The 127th Annual CNYFA Convention is coming to town

More than 150 out of town guests registered for the 127th annual Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) convention, planned for July 8-11 in downtown Owego, will make an economic impact on the area, and as the region slowly comes out of COVID-19 restrictions.

Representing 20 counties comprised of 500 fire departments, participants will be in Owego from as far away as Utica and Syracuse as guests of Owego Hose Teams, Inc. and the Owego Fire Department.

“It brings a lot of business into the Village for a whole weekend, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said convention co-chair and former Owego Fire Chief Ed Bidwell.

He added, “It allows [places] to pick up additional business that weekend. It’s really worth it.”

Not only will businesses benefit, but also non-profit organizations such as American Legion Post #401 and Veterans of Foreign War Post #1371.

The Legion is hosting the Thursday night, July 8 welcome reception and the Sunday, July 11 goodbye breakfast. They will also have firefighter themed drink specials during the Grand Firefighter’s Parade, planned for Saturday at 5 p.m. These events are open to the public.

The VFW is serving as convention headquarters on Saturday, July 10, and will be host to the convention lunch and dinner. Tickets are needed to attend the dinner and can be purchased on the Hose Team website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.

Fireworks will take place at Draper Park on Friday, July 9 beginning at 9:30 p.m. The Parkview will stay open to accommodate those wishing to have a front row seat for the display.

From 9 p.m. to midnight, live entertainment will be at the Barleycorn Tavern. Owned by Croton Hose Co. #3 Life Member Steve Eschler, the tavern is a former firehouse, fitting for the convention after party to take place there on Friday night. The Beatles Band was scheduled to play but is a last-minute cancellation due to a band member’s medical emergency. Storm Front will play in their place.

Saturday’s convention after party takes place at the Rainbow Trail on North Avenue with three bands starting at 6 p.m. The Kitchen Sink Band, Blues Brothers of Central New York, and The Gents are on the bill. Owned and operated by Ahwaga Ladder Co. #5 and Hose Team Life Member Aaron, with wife Stacey Riegel, the Rainbow has a long history of hosting local firefighter events.

Mario’s Pizza is catering the convention dinner at the VFW on Saturday night, July 10, and the Community Shop is providing the convention lunch at the same location. Community Shop owner Dave Seaver is a Life Member of Ahwaga Ladder Co. #5 too, with wife Jody.

Convention guests are staying at four area hotels including Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, where the convention golf outing is taking place at Tioga Golf Club where 18 teams will hit the course on Friday morning. Convention apparel is being provided by All Star Sports of Owego, with all print materials from Susquehanna Printers owned by Life Member of Wave Hose Co. #2 Jim Balshuweit, with wife Betsy.

The Central New York Fire Convention is scheduled for July 8-11 in downtown Owego and includes a block party, fireworks, and memorial service with awards, hose race, and parade. All events can be found on the Hose Team’s website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. This includes registration for the convention golf outing, dinner, and parade.