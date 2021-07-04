Sister Mary receives Distinguished Service Award

The Owego Lions Club held their Installation Dinner on June 24 at Ernesto’s Diner. The new officers were installed for the 2021-22 year by District Governor Elect Kathy Spear, home club Campbell Lions.

Incoming officers include President Carla Eiklor; 1VP Ed Kretsch; 2VP Phyllis Ludwig; Secretary Debbie Norton; Treasurer Linda Thomas; Directors Eve Kretsch, Doris Ketcham, Donna Metcalf, and Paul Ketcham, Jr.; Tail Twister Eve Kretsch; Lion Tamer Wendy Smith; and Membership Chair Nancy Ketcham, 2-Year Wendy Smith and 3-Year Conrad Metcalf.

Lion Members were recognized for their years of service from one-year members to members with over 30 years of dedicated service. Also, new Lion member, Alan Kuchinski, was sponsored by Lion Conrad Metcalf and inducted by DGE Kathy Spear.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Robert J. Uplinger

Distinguished Service Award given by President Donna Metcalf and DGE Kathy Spear to Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director of Tioga County Rural Ministry. The award honors outstanding individuals both Lions and non-Lions or organizations who provide significant service to their club, District or Community. The recipient receives an engraved plaque, a pin and a letter of recognition. It is the highest award available in District 20-E2.

Sister Mary was hired in September 2012 at the ministry. She is a member of the Congregation of St. Joseph (Sisters of St. Joseph). Sister Mary oversees everything at the ministry. The pantry is a daily operation, as well as other programs such as the Farmer’s Market Initiative, Spring Clean Up, August Free Food Giveaway, Back to School Clothing, and the Emergency Financial Assistance Program renamed, “Pay it Forward.”

All these programs are designed to help with the needs in the community. She interacts and networks with people in the Owego and Tioga County area. The ministry has four staff members and a daily contingent of volunteers. Sister Mary writes grant applications and contacts farmers about produce. These are just a few examples of her service to the community.

There were many people in attendance for Sister Mary O’Brien’s award including her staff and many volunteers with their spouses. The staff and volunteers describe her as motivated, compassionate, insightful, appreciative, positive, kind, encouraging and a lot of fun.

The personal connection with so many people and respecting their dignity encourages her staff, volunteers, and those coming to the pantry for help. They all find Sister Mary to be super-dedicated.

The Owego Lions Club members are supporters of Sister Mary O’Brien and the Tioga County Rural Ministry. They give an annual donation, provide monthly birthday packs for a boy and a girl, and participate in the Soap for Hope program.

The Owego Lions honored Sister Mary O’Brien with this recognition for her outstanding leadership as Executive Director.

In a press release, a Lions Club representative wrote, “Her compassionate service in meeting the daily needs of people in the community clearly reflects the Lions Motto, ‘We Serve.’”

The Tioga County Rural Ministry is located at 143 North Ave. in Owego. For more information on the ministry, or to make a donation, visit www.tcrm.org.

For more information on the Lions Clubs, visit www.lionsclubs.org or www.20e2Lions.org.