What’s Happening for the week of July 4, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 15 through OCTOBER 2

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on Aug. 14 and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

JUNE 26 thru JULY 4

Candor Fourth of July celebrations – the parade is on July 3 and fireworks are on July 2. The carnival will be running at the ball field, and there are other activities taking place around town. For a full schedule, visit https://candorjuly4th.weebly.com.

JULY 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Board of Health Work Session, 3 p.m., Health and Human Services Building in the Multi-Purpose Conference Room, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

JULY 8

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Ridin’ the Rails at the Newark Valley Depot. The Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley is located on Depot Street, and doors open on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and food and refreshments are available. Weather permitting, the programs are held outside on the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon – so bring a lawn chair. Visit nvhistory.org for a full schedule of events.

JULY 10

Musical Performance by Ridin’ the Rails will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10 and 11

Cornhole Fun at Marvin Park in Owego from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (near the grandstand) -18 holes available. Water and snacks will be available. Tickets are available at the park on your day of play. Groups can reserve in advance. For information, contact the Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery at 687-3047, or email EvergreenCemeteryFriends@gmail.com.

JULY 12

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 13

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program will begin the week of July 13 with a K9 demonstration at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2021 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Berkshire Library Summer Kickoff with singer, guitarist and banjo player Tom Sieling, 6:30 to 8 p.m. behind the library, Route 38, Berkshire.

JULY 14

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Therapy Mini-Horses at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only, from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a Tanglewood Presentation at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 16

Dean Goble Band at the Newark Valley Depot. The Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley is located on Depot Street, and doors open on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and food and refreshments are available. Weather permitting, the programs are held outside on the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon – so bring a lawn chair. Visit nvhistory.org for a full schedule of events.

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union parking lot, Tioga Terrace, Route 434, Apalachin. Place your order; schedule a pick up time, and your order will be ready. Call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. To benefit the Apalachin Lions.

JULY 16 and 17

Broome County Public Library Book Sale, Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday (bag sale) from 9 a.m. to noon, 185 Court St., Binghamton. For more information, call (607) 778-6403 or email FriendsBCLibrary@gmail.com.

JULY 17

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

13th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride, departs from the Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, N.Y. at 11 a.m., riding north on State Route 38 for an approximate 100-mile ride. The first stop will be at the American Legion in Groton, N.Y., and then the ride will continue from there at 1 p.m. on Route 38, memorialized as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. The ride ends at the American Legion in Hannibal, N.Y., where there will be food and entertainment. The ride is free and open to the public. For more information, call Harvey at (607) 898-3507 or Dan at (607) 229-8153.

JULY 21

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Painting with Cassie (all materials included) at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 22

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with the Dirtmeister Science Camp at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Owego Kiwanis and Stagecoach Gas Services announce the 26th Annual Golf Outing, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start with dinner to follow at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. The cost is $75 per person and includes driving range, golf cart, dinner and prizes. Dinner only is $20 per person. Make checks payable to Owego Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 335, Owego.

JULY 23

Irish Stoutman at the Newark Valley Depot. The Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley is located on Depot Street, and doors open on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and food and refreshments are available. Weather permitting, the programs are held outside on the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon – so bring a lawn chair. Visit nvhistory.org for a full schedule of events.

JULY 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 24 and JULY 25

Cornhole Fun at Marvin Park in Owego from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (near the grandstand) -18 holes available. Water and snacks will be available. Tickets are available at the park on your day of play. Groups can reserve in advance. For information, contact the Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery at 687-3047, or email EvergreenCemeteryFriends@gmail.com.

JULY 27

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a Waterman Center Presentation at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

July 29

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a Raptor Presentation at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 30

Pat Kane & West o’ Clare at the Newark Valley Depot. The Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley is located on Depot Street, and doors open on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and food and refreshments are available. Weather permitting, the programs are held outside on the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon – so bring a lawn chair. Visit nvhistory.org for a full schedule of events.

JULY 31

Newark Valley Summer Fest on the Village Green and Newark Valley Depot. Music will be at the Depot (DJ from 10 a.m. to noon), and bands begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. Music will also be enjoyed at the Village Green from noon to 2 p.m. Fireworks take place at 9 p.m. For more information, find @nvsummerfest on Facebook.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

South Creek Lions Club’s 6th Annual “Captain & Crew” Golf Tournament will be held at Tomasso’s Golf Course in Chemung, N.Y. There is a 7:30 a.m. registration and 8 a.m. stotgun start. This year they honor the memory of Lion Paul Aryington. A luncheon will follow the event. The cost of $240 includes golf carts and door prizes, and on-course snacks. Entry forms can be found at Sheddens in Fassett, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, Woody’s Country Store in Gillett, Bradco Printers in Troy, Krise’s Tire in Troy, Terrace Lanes in Troy and at Troy Tire, or by calling Wayne Vandergrift at (570) 529-1471.

AUGUST 1

The Owego Elks Lodge is sponsoring a captain and crew golf tournament at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. The price is $320 per team (foursome) with golf and cart fees, players’ meals and prizes are included. Smokey Legends BBQ pulled pork sandwich and sides will be served after the event at the golf course. Meal tickets for extra dinner guests are available in advance for $15 each. Contact the Elks at (607) 687-1039 for more information.

Benefit for Tad Zimmer battling a brain tumor starting at 11 a.m., Ransom Park in Tioga Center. There will be a cornhole tournament, bingo, and activities for children and raffles. There will be chicken dinners and plenty of food. For more information, call Shelly Forrest at 972-5398 or Val Malone at 761-3462.

AUGUST 3

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a presentation by Angel Eyes Animal Rehabilitation at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 5

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Dog Training with Sam at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

AUGUST 7

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Painting with Cassie (all materials included) at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 7 and 8

Cornhole Fun at Marvin Park in Owego from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (near the grandstand) -18 holes available. Water and snacks will be available. Tickets are available at the park on your day of play. Groups can reserve in advance. For information, contact the Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery at 687-3047, or email EvergreenCemeteryFriends@gmail.com.

AUGUST 10

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a Raptor Demonstration at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 12

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Waterman Stream Safari at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 14 and 15

200th Anniversary of the Richford Congregational Church and a Celebration of the Town of Richford; celebration on Thursday at Rawley Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food, music and drawings. On Friday, services begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Richford Congregational Church, 13290 Route 38 in Richford.

AUGUST 19

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Therapy Mini-Horses at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. To make a donation or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.

AUGUST 21 and 22

Cornhole Fun at Marvin Park in Owego from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (near the grandstand) -18 holes available. Water and snacks will be available. Tickets are available at the park on your day of play. Groups can reserve in advance. For information, contact the Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery at 687-3047, or email EvergreenCemeteryFriends@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER 4

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

SEPTEMBER 11

North Rome Wesleyan Church 2021 Sportsman’s Expo featuring Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin begins at noon, Route 187, Rome, Pa. (across from Dollar General). There is free admission, food, and door prizes.

Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament, registration at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., Catatonk Golf Club, Catatonk. For more information, visit www.ffmgolf.com.

OCTOBER 1

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.