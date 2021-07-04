Photos: Kiddy Parade held in Candor

On Thursday, July 1, the annual Kiddie Parade took place during Candor’s Fourth of July celebration, which ends on Sunday, July 4, with a horse pull at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm. Photo credit: Carol A. Henry.
Posted By: Carol A. Henry
July 4, 2021
Pictured at Candor’s Kiddie Parade on Thursday, front and center, is Little Mr. Candor – Wesley Carling. Behind Wesley, on the left, are Lana Mosca and Shai Mosca; behind him, on the right, are Frankie Riggs and Myles Riggs. Photo credit: Carol A. Henry.
Grady, Ashley, and Gunner Toth participate in Candor’s Kiddie Parade on Thursday, and as characters from Toy Story. Photo credit: Carol A. Henry.
Harper and Paisley Warner arrive at Candor’s Kiddie Parade on Thursday evening as Cinderella and Ariel. Activities continued in Candor throughout the weekend, and for the Fourth of July festivities. Photo credit: Carol A. Henry.
Blakely Price arrives as Evie for Thursday evening’s Kiddie Parade, held annually in downtown Candor. Photo credit: Carol A. Henry.
Scott Haner and Jack Shaheen arrive at Candor’s Kiddie Parade dressed up as Geppetto and Pinocchio. The parade was held Thursday evening in downtown Candor, with festivities continuing throughout the weekend. Photo credit: Carol A. Henry.
Participants of Candor’s Annual Kiddie Parade escaped the pouring rain and were able to march themselves to the ball field in Candor on Thursday evening. Activities continued throughout the weekend. Be sure to visit us on Facebook for more photos. Photo credit: Carol A. Henry.
Pictured in Thursday’s Kiddie Parade is Little Mr. Candor, Wesley Carling. Photo credit: Carol A. Henry.
