13th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute ride planned for July 17

The 13th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride, sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 377, Chapter 480, Chapter 704, and the Blue Knights Chapter 17 will take place on Saturday, July 17.

The Ride forms up at the Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, N.Y., and departs from there at 11 a.m., riding North on State Route 38 for the 100-mile ride.

The first stop for the ride is at the American Legion in Groton, N.Y. for food and gas before departing at 1 p.m., riding again North on Route 38, known as The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor.

The ride ends at the American Legion in Hannibal, N.Y. where there will be food and entertainment. The Ride is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Harvey at (607) 898-3507 or Dan at (607) 229-8153.