UPDATED: No music tonight for ‘Concerts in the Park’ but fireworks will continue

UPDATE:

From the Tioga Arts Council: “Due to uncertain and inclement weather conditions, the Kirby Band has requested to cancel their performance this evening and reschedule for a later date. The Town of Owego will still proceed with fireworks at the Hickories at 9:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Beginning on Wednesday, June 30, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will kick off its six-part summer Concerts in the Park series. Free live music will take place every Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m., at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y.

On Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m., The Kirby Band of Nichols, N.Y. will kick off the season and play music ranging from big bands to the big screen. Stay after the concert for fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego. To learn more about The Kirby Band, visit www.kirbyband.com.

On July 7, J Floyd and The Grave Sitters will perform followed by The JazzHappensBand on July 14. Simmerin’ Stew will perform on July 21, The Nate Gross Band on July 28, and Unity Group will close things out on Aug. 4. Performances run until 9 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, all concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego. The decision will be made on the day of the event and posted on TAC’s website at www.tiogaartscouncil.org. You can also call the Arts Council at (607) 687-0785 or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

