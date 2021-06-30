Firefighters to demonstrate skills at Convention Hose Race

The firematic hose races at the 127th Annual Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) Convention will take place on Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. on Main Street in front of VFW Post 1371, the convention headquarters. The races are timed events where firefighters test their skills. Teams of five members must connect nozzles to hoses, hoses to hoses, and hoses to the fire hydrant, and knock down targets in the quickest time in the ladder, wye, and motor hose competitions. Hose races improve basic firefighting skills.

Firematic hose racing carries on a tradition as old as firefighting itself. Ever since the beginning, when ladders, hoses – and even buckets – were invented as a way to extinguish fires, there was always a spirit of competition among firefighters as to who could be the first “team” to extinguish the fire. Even today there is a healthy competition to get “first water” on a fire between engine companies within a department. In the early days, a monetary reward was paid to those who were able to extinguish a fire. Out of this spirit of competition grew a unique form of racing called hose racing.

The first documented “Fireman’s Tournament” in Owego took place on Sept. 2, 1864. Fire companies from Binghamton, Elmira, Ithaca and Owego competed to see which fire company could hand pump a stream of water the farthest. Red Rover Fire Company of Elmira won with a stream 164 feet in length. In 1895, the first CNYFA Convention hosted by Owego, hose races, prize drills, and hook and ladder races were held at the “Owego Driving Park.”

The once popular competitions have been on a steady decline, participation wise. At the 1970 CNYFA Hose Races held in Owego, 29 teams competed. The numbers today are down to a dozen or so, with Owego comprising at least three to five of the teams.

Modern era hose racing competitions started after World War II in the late 1940s. Records indicate Owego started consistently running in 1951 and stopped in 1961, only to resume in 1967. Owego’s first title was won in 1959 in Elmira and its second in 1972. Over 20 championships have been won since that time. Owego Hose Teams, Inc. has not missed a CNYFA competition in 54 straight years and is the reigning champion.

SUEZ Water of New York has issued permits for hydrant usage for the hose races, and all associated fees waived as part of their sponsorship of the convention.

The Central New York Fire Convention is scheduled for July 8-11 in downtown Owego and includes a block party, fireworks, and memorial service with awards, hose race and parade. All events can be found on the Hose Team’s website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. This includes registration for the convention golf outing, dinner and parade.

Also, check out Sunday’s print edition of the Owego Pennysaver Press for a special insert on the convention.