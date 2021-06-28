Tioga County native, Andy Lisak, is working to grow Lisak Paving, formerly known as Mark Lisak Construction, and carry on the tradition of the well-known business that was started by his father in 1983. Andy assumed ownership from his father, Mark Lisak, in July 2019.

Mark has officially retired, and left to his son a local and trusted family-owned business. The name may have changed slightly, but the scope of projects and specialties are similar and remain core services of the business.

Lisak Paving specializes in all blacktop driveway and parking lot installation, maintenance repair and resurfacing. Services cover basecoat and topcoat asphalt, driveway sealing, gravel driveway installation, patchwork, crack filling and more.

Andy, a 2008 graduate of Owego Free Academy, holds an Associate degree in Wildlife Science from TC3 and a Bachelor’s from ESF in Syracuse. Andy opted to carry on the family business because he truly enjoys the work.

Mark explained that he had to step aside due to health concerns, and said, “I thank the community for their years of support.”

Andy brings to the table 13 years of experience, and recalled when he used to tag along with his father to job sites at a very young age. He also worked with his father during the summer months while in high school and after.

The years of professional experience, Andy said, too, has helped him evolve into more of an expert in the field, and he shares that knowledge with prospective customers and takes it with him to the job site every day.

Andy thanks his father for paving the way, and remarked, “I thank my Dad for everything he taught me both professionally and as a person,” adding, “He taught me how to run the business, and provided me with a huge stepping stone.”

Due to the pandemic, Lisak Paving is focusing more on seal coating for the time being.

Andy commented, “We have years of experience and work to do it right, and we utilize high commercial-grade products,” and, more recently, acquired some new equipment.

Lisak Paving offers free estimates and works with customers depending on their individual budgets. The company primarily services the Tioga and Broome region with a majority of jobs being residential, however Andy is working to grow the commercial side of his business.

Working out of a shop on Waverly Road in Owego, Lisak Paving can be reached at (607) 687-4042. You can also find Lisak Paving LLC on Facebook.