Tioga County Fair returns for 2021

The Tioga County Agricultural Society announced last week that the 2021 Tioga County Fair is officially a go. This year’s fair, which runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 14, promises exciting attractions and plans to be the biggest event in Tioga County this year.

Starting Tuesday night, the fully sanctioned Painted Pony Championship Rodeo thunders into town with competitors from all over the world. Come experience Bull riding, barrel racing, calf roping and more.

Saturday’s feature event is the Famous Outlaw Pulling series Tractor and Truck Pulls.

Wednesday and Friday crowd favorites are the demolition derbies, with multiple heats and big cash prizes.

And don’t miss their Thursday night spectacular fireworks show, too.

Once again, the fair is hosting the Gillette family carnival. The Gillette family always brings spectacular rides and a fabulous midway with games and lots of your favorite Fair food.

The Tioga County 4H Youth program is ready to show you what they have been up to all year. See them in the newly renovated agriculture barns.

Other activities include a zoo, arts and crafts, local vendors, and more.

And once again, the fair’s $10 daily admission allows for all the rides, the shows, and free parking, too.

You can Like them on Facebook @TiogaCountyFair for more details, or visit www.tiogacofair.com.