Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, my name is Katie and I thank God I have been rescued! A nice lady by the name of Gail came and got me because I couldn’t put any weight on my left front leg and I was living as a stray cat by the high school.

When she took me to the vet for x-rays they could not find any reason why I couldn’t walk on that leg; no fractures or breaks, so they assumed it was nerve damage and were recommending amputating my leg. Gail told them she wanted to try massaging and physical therapy to that leg first.

For two weeks Gail lovingly worked with Katie, massaging and stretching her leg. Slowly she started to improve and then she got so she could put weight on the leg, then she could walk on it again. Her leg is still a little tender, but she is walking fine now. I know if she could she’d be thanking Gail that she didn’t lose her leg.

At the follow up exam they discovered an injury to her right eye. She was treated for that injury with antibiotics and pain medication. She has since recovered.

Now Katie is doing well and would like very much to be able to go to a loving home to live out her life. She has been at Gail’s house about nine months and is estimated to be about a year old. Katie is very sweet, friendly and calm. She is looking forward to someone coming forward to claim her to be their own, and to be loved and taken care of by a nice family. Is that you?

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 for more information about her. If you would like to donate to help Gail with the vet bills that her rescues require, please send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows but address them to Gail Ghinger, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.