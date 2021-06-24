OFA Band honors community with new work

The Owego Free Academy Band, and their director Lindsey Williams, premiered a new work for concert band on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The OFA Band, lead by members of the senior class, commissioned the piece from local composer Dana Wilson to honor the Village of Owego, its service organizations, and famed conductor Frank Battisti on his 90th birthday.

Mr. Battisti student-taught in Owego in 1953, and went on to enjoy a long tenure as the Wind Ensemble Director at the New England Conservatory of Music. The final video performance was produced by local content-creator Chris Bill, a graduate of Union Endicott.

In a press release from Lindsey Williams, she wrote, “The OFA Band wants to share this project with you in hopes that it brings you inspiration. These young people see good all around them and beautiful art in our adversity. The future is in good hands.”

You can watch the final product at www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMUp3KZn_X0. You can learn more about the Commission Project from OFA Band Members at www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6FJ7ubNrC4.

This project is made possible, in part, with public funds from NYSCA’s Decentralization Program, administered regionally by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.