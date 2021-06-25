Photos: OFA’s Class of 2021 heads into graduation weekend with a car parade

On June 24, the graduating class at Owego Free Academy went out in style with an activity created during last year’s pandemic, a car parade.
On June 24, the graduating class held a senior car parade to christen the end of their high school education. Pictured, seniors participate in the colorful parade. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Here are a few photos from last night’s parade, and we will have more in this weekend’s print edition as well.
Graduation ceremonies will continue throughout the weekend for Tioga County Schools.
