Tioga County Legislature recognizes Richard Huttleston, posthumously 

The Tioga County Legislature recognized former Legislator Richard Huttleston, posthumously, at the Legislature’s Sixth Regular monthly meeting on June 15, 2021, and with Legislator Michael Roberts presenting a resolution to Teri Brogdale, daughter of former Legislator Huttleston.

Legislator Huttleston passed away on April 22, 2021. He was appointed to the position of Tioga County Legislator, District 1, on Jan. 1, 1992 and was successfully re-elected up until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2018.

To date, Richard was the second longest running Tioga County Legislator, serving faithfully for 26 years.

Over the course of his Legislative career, Richard served as Chairman of several Legislative committees overseeing numerous departments, with his longest running term as Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee for 14 years, from 1999-2013, and returning as Chair of the Administrative Services Committee from 2014 until time of his retirement in 2018.

As Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Huttleston proudly served on the Tioga County Board of Health from Jan. 1, 1998 – Feb. 11, 2014, and enjoyed their monthly breakfast meetings and establishing friendships. Richard faithfully attended Mental Hygiene’s Community Service Board evening meetings and served several years on the Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Office for the Aging Advisory Council, which was a program area he was most passionate about.

The Tioga County Legislature expresses sincere gratitude to Legislator Huttleston, posthumously, for his years of dedicated service to Tioga County.