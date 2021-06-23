The Old Coot lives with nature, but not well

I caught a skunk today. I was hoping to trap one of the squirrels that moved into the attic space above our bedroom. I guess they got tired of camping and decided to try “glamping” for a change by moving in with us.

It’s my second skunk. I caught the first one almost 20 years ago. It was considerably more docile than the one I caught today. I covered the trap over that first skunk with a towel and carried him out to the driveway without any fuss. My smelling mechanism was tip-top back then so I know for sure the little guy hadn’t sprayed.

I had an old MG with a luggage rack on the trunk so I fastened the covered have-a-heart trap to the rack and took him for a tour of the village and out to the countryside. He looked over at me when I pulled off the cover and opened the door. It wasn’t a mad, I’m going to spray you look; it was a look of contentment. He slowly sauntered out of the trap and into the woods.

I wasn’t so lucky today; this skunk was hopping mad. He took one look in my direction and sent a healthy dose of deodorant into the air. I ran to the garage for an old tarp and tossed it over him and then went downtown to the Owego Kitchen for coffee with the boys. I wanted to see if they detected any skunk smell on me.

I told them what happened, but they said I didn’t smell any worse than usual, maybe a little better.

I don’t have the MG anymore and I couldn’t risk putting a mad skunk in the car, so I slipped him into a wheel barrel and gave him a ride to a new home near the river. I used a long stick to remove the cover and open the trap door. He was still furious, but thankfully he opted to run for his life rather than take the time to say good-bye and express his displeasure again.

We’re still working on our squirrel problem. We’ve trapped a half dozen or so, but their noisy racket in our bedroom ceiling still wakes us up most nights. Our house is 216 years old and has spaces you can’t get into, unless you are a squirrel. And, we can’t figure out how they are getting in there. We’re forced to trap them outside the house and hope we get the guilty parties.

If I had a choice I’d trade a skunk problem for a squirrel problem anytime. At least the skunks prefer the great outdoors.

