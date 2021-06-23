Readers’ Column for the week of June 20, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Note from the Editor: Some of the comments have been revised or removed because of the Primary Election on Tuesday, and to align with our company’s political policy.

My dog Duke was hit late Thursday evening, June 10, on Lewis Street in Maine, N.Y. He amazingly survived. I want to thank the driver for stopping, a woman named Renee for wrapping his leg, which when Dr. Ober examined him after the fact, praised the person for the wrapping and how much time it also saved him with the stitching; to Dr. John Ober for staying and waiting for us on his already 16-hour day, to all my caring and concerned neighbors, another big thank you! Duke is still in his recovery period, but recovering he is.

This is for the town of Newark Valley residents. After 36 years as your highway superintendent, I, Chuck Mead, will be retiring in December. It’s been an honor to serve you all.

To give you an idea of how good facial recognition is that the police use, I was in a grocery store the other day with a mask on and a man walked by and said hello to me by name. Another time I was visiting a hospital and I walked down the aisle, a nurse walked by me, she said hello. She recognized me also. Only the eyes were exposed both times. They can recognize everything about you and tell who you are with 99% accuracy.

Need information from someone who is linked up with one of these life alert or medic alert organizations. Call 642-3403.

This is a comment to the person on Cady Street. Are you the same one that is calling and complaining about some plastic bags on somebody’s porch and the high grass? I’d be more concerned about the dog crap that’s in the grass. People are just letting their dogs crap, and not picking it up.

I was wondering; what is New York State waiting for to bring all of these charges and settle the case with Cuomo? Are they waiting for his term to be final before they embarrass him?

Why is the Owego Pennysaver censoring and deleting comments that lead to greater transparency for local institutions? Who are they protecting and why?

I found a set of keys late Monday morning on Route 434 in between Johnson’s Pools and the village line. It has an Oakley strap on them. If it’s yours, call (607) 239-2969.

There are two things I would like to bring up. Somebody mentioned in last week’s column about getting rid of junk mail, which I think would be a great idea. It would save on paper. Second, I was wondering when the pool at Marvin Park is going to be opening. It should be soon.

Maybe if those running the village of Owego spent a little less time trying to figure out ways to steal from landowners, business-owners and rental property owners, maybe they could have a Strawberry Festival Friday night like the Elks Club is doing.

I believe when they are working on the highway, like from Owego to Candor, when the cars go up over the side hills, I think a law enforcement car should be sitting up there because, like on Anderson Hill, they think it’s a speedway and somebody is going to get hurt one of these days.

I’m wondering who has responsibility for all the trees that are overgrowing on the Candor roads. The trees along the roads are all overgrown. It can’t be the property owner because they are right there by the road. Who should be trimming them back?

I just want to remind everybody that the primary for the Highway Superintendent for Owego election is this Tuesday, June 22. I hope you get out and vote. It’s a very important decision for us all.

Passing along my compliments to the Berkshire highway crew for recent repairs on Brown Road.

Is it really necessary that three parking spaces immediate to the Owego Central Business District must be currently lost due to a misguided attempt at public safety? By this measure, Lake Street itself and the alley to the Theater Parking Lot should be closed. Not so long ago we lost a lovely street clock (where is it now), a convenient ramped curb cut mid west side on Lake Street and a place for visitors to relax, all for the gain of a parking space. Now, the paint deliverymen, those needing accessibility, and the Postal wheeled tub personnel are deprived of a manageable way to access their destinations. It seems the more the Government fools with Downtown Planning the worse it gets.

Since the addition of the CYNOG natural gas pumping station to the property tax rolls in 2008-2010, the BOE’s priority has been the teacher’s union standard of living at the direct expense of students and taxpayers. It should be perfectly clear at this point that it is the policy of the BOE that the teacher’s union is the priority. On a dark night in 2015-2016, the BOE in a 184-page rewrite (distraction) removed financial stewardship from District Policy Manual. On another dark night in 2015-2016 the BOE removed, without public disclosure, all financial stewardship from the Goals and Objectives of the District. It is the policy of the BOE to be the Board of Effluent Living for District Employees. The BOE has been aware of the detrimental effect their policy of excess has had on students for 11 years and they do nothing. This school year, 2021-2022, the BOE plans to renew the teacher’s union contract at the same excessive levels again, refusing to do their due diligence.

It looks like it is time to start treating the underpass as a stop sign. A 90-second wait at 4 a.m. with no traffic is completely unreasonable for access to Mountain Road or the left turn to West Avenue. Even the road patrol has to wait.

To the person that wrote last week about prisons and people paying their debt to society. Please note that they will never pay a debt to society. They may have paid the debt to the justice system that placed them in prison for infractions against society. Somewhere there will always be a person in society that will never see a loved one again; will bear the scars, whether visible or mental, of an attack or abuse; will be afraid to walk a street alone; run a business without increased security and be fearful of anyone; or will have sleepless nights worrying about themselves or a loved one.

Thank you to this column for assisting the high grass removal in Spencer. I know the Village Board and the politicians want to take credit, but all they deserve is blame for allowing this to happen. Now if they can go after junkyards. If you have two or more junk vehicles, you are a junkyard and need to pay for a permit from the Town and Village. The Town does not enforce the Code or collect the revenue for these violations.

National Political Viewpoints

I’ve got a question for the geniuses running this country into the ground. Can Kodak make chips and semiconductors? I realize they are a stupid company, but they are right up the road in Rochester. You wouldn’t think you’d have to get them from Wuhan.

You won’t believe this. Remember when Nigerian scammers stole about $1 billion in Washington funds? Well guess whom Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi appointed to oversee the Wuhan virus pandemic aid? Desiree, it’s the same buffoon who lost the $1 billion before; and guess what, $400 billion in pandemic aid has also been stolen. Will wonders never cease?

Newsflash. The Biden / Harris border fiasco is beyond dumb. It is insane and criminal. The president of Nicaragua told Harris that it is hers, and slow Joe’s idiotic open border policy that is causing the problem. Now MS-13 is infiltrating and El Salvador leaders are telling us to crack down on crime by NOT, get that, NOT defunding the police. By the way, street crimes are decreasing in El Salvador and increasing in U.S. major cities. The political inmates are running the asylum, formerly known as the USA; and just wait for hyperinflation and a stock market crash.

My question is to the Biden voters. Where is all the unification Biden promised us?

I’ve come to the conclusion that Kamala laughs like a hyena when she doesn’t know how to answer a question that has been asked of her. Jokester Joe, when he doesn’t have the answer, all he does is reply with “Come on man” and he walks away. As I said all along, and they only reinforce it, both are over their heads and have not a clue.

Kamala Harris will not march down to the southern border, go figure. I think I have her priorities set in my head. She does not care what is happening at the southern border. But like I’ve said before, I don’t think she knows where it is.

I drive around seeing all these Trump banners that are fading away. You know, just like his popularity.

I am so sick and tired of people fawning over Joe. The man has done nothing but stupid things – the border, killing the pipeline. Wake up you liberal democrats.

All you liberals out there, I’m sick and tired of hearing about the big lie. The only big lie there is – is that Joe Biden got more votes than Trump. You watch him and tell me that 80 million people voted for him. You people are disgusting. Makes me sick every time I hear the words President Biden. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. What a joke!

I just watched Joe Biden speak overseas. He is such an embarrassment to our country. How can anybody defend this man? He is such a humiliation to the United States of America. Wow!

All I can say is God bless Joe Biden and God bless America. He’s doing the United States proud, finally, after four years of Donald Trump. God bless him.

I am ticked off! What in the hell is wrong with you republican politicians down in Washington D.C. where you can’t give the capitol police a medal? Oh my goodness! They might have the word insurrection in this celebration. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves; even the people who vote republican should be ashamed of yourselves. For God’s sake, you call yourself a party of law and order! I will vote republican if it’s a good person, but I haven’t seen that in a long time.

The Republican Party is nothing but sleaze and corruption. They try to block every legal investigation because they don’t want the facts to come out. They’re good for nothing. They should be voted right out of office. What’s wrong with you people? Think before you vote this time!

The greatest president of all time, Donald Trump, stated on a June 16 Hannity show that he stopped, and for the democrats that means prevented, completion of the Nordstrom Pipeline, which would provide billions of dollars to Putin’s enrichment. Slow Joe Biden stopped completion of the Keystone Pipeline from Canada to the U.S., which lost 20,000 high paying jobs and would provide billions of dollars to enrich the United States Treasury. Furthermore, comparing gasoline prices to liquefied natural gas is a classic Marxist technique, comparing oranges to apples.

Newsflash. Slow Joe gave Putin a list of 16 entities he did not want to be subject to cyber-attack. Let’s hope you are not part of number 17. President Joe is hopeless, and so are his followers.

“Since her shocking rise from QAnon forums to the House of Representatives, Greene has become notorious for her willingness to say absolutely anything with zero shame, whether it’s conspiracies about 9/11 or the existence of Jewish space lasers, which is ridiculous. I mean, everyone knows that the Jewish space laser was taken out by the Buddhist submarine missiles years ago.” — TREVOR NOAH

“Last week, the Senate confirmed the first Muslim American federal judge in U.S. history, a truly astonishing first since Muslims have been part of the U.S. since the earliest days of African enslavement in the early 1600s. By a vote of 81 to 16, the Senate confirmed Zahid Quraishi, the son of Pakistani immigrants and veteran of two tours of duty in Iraq, to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.” — Heather Cox Richardson, June 14, 2021.

Lucid Joe wants to add $80B and 87,000 staff to the IRS. Wrong move, teach them to read, write coherent letters, understand the tax code, and answer the phone. Force them to be capable, competent, and take ownership of issues. We don’t need any more Rogue Agents like Lois Lerner, who still receives her $140,000 retirement. Civil servants cannot be allowed to plead the fifth when asked about their work. And take guns away from the IRS. If they can’t understand the tax code, can you trust them with a gun?

I find it intriguing that the same people that want the southern border, but not the European border, closed, want to ban Islam, and call Obama Obummer, are now claiming it’s racist to teach that racism exists. Awareness is hard to get in closed minds.