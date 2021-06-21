Candor students pass technical test

Two Candor High School students, Luke Huizinga and Isaac Lindridge, both seniors, recently passed an industry-recognized test for Technical Drawing and Computer Aided Design (CAD). The students were the first to pass, with three others still in process.

Testing through the Association for Career and Technical Education offers students a head start on furthering their education, and allows them to test out of some things and college.

According to Luke, it helps when looking for work, too.

He also added, “You can design something on the computer without actually building it.”

“CAD basically lets you know the functionality of what you are designing,” added Isaac.

Stephen Lindridge, Technology Education Instructor at Candor High School, noted that Luke and Isaac are the first students to graduate in the history of Candor with this certification, and it’s the first time Candor has put a local CTE credential on a student’s diploma.

“I am so proud of them,” added Stephen.

Luke Huizinga plans to attend Clarkson University and will be studying Aerospace Engineering; Isaac Lindridge will be attending Penn State and studying Mechanical Engineering.