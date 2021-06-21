Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of June 20, 2021

Hey people! I’m Vera! It’s so nice to meet you! I am a 3-year-old spayed female who is up to date on her vaccinations.

A lady who just couldn’t bear seeing me out on the streets brought me to Stray Haven. Since coming here, the staff knew I was quite the interesting lady.

For starters, I was NOT a fan of the gloves that the staff members were wearing when they were doing my intake. They are unsure if it’s just the blue gloves, or if it’s all gloves. But man did I hate the sight of them. I didn’t calm down until they took them off, then we were all fine. How dare they touch me with anything that isn’t like the normal human hands that I’m used to.

I proceeded to love on them, let them examine me thoroughly, and we started getting along great! That is until they went to take my picture and started trying to get my attention with an array of squeaky sounds. That just irritated the heck out of me! They were making high-pitched squeaky and whistling noises and the more they did it, the more I started grumbling! I couldn’t understand why they were doing that and why they couldn’t talk normal?

We have since then reached an agreement where they won’t do that and that I have no reason to grumble or get salty at them. Cats are quite fickle and I guess that I am no different.

They set me up with my very own cage with a big window all to myself. I have a bird feeder on the tree right outside, and I have constant entertainment for most of the day.

They are still learning about all of my tendencies and little quirks, but I am not a hard cat to figure out. I like what I like and I will let you know if and when I don’t.

Now, who’s going to argue with me on the fact that all house panthers have quite the personality? No one! My black coat is beautiful and I’m sure we’ll be able to play lots of hide and seek in your home if you decide to pick me. Here’s a hint, I’ll most likely be the winner so don’t get sad if I’m perfecting the art of blending in.

I can sometimes be cat selective, so I suggest you talk to my people (the staff) about me and what type of personalities I’m more than likely to get a long with! I hope someone comes for me soon; I’m ready to break out of this place and find my forever home. Will it be with you?

