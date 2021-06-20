What’s Happening for the week of June 20, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 15 through OCTOBER 2

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on June 26, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

JUNE 20

The Owego Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a variety of fun, beautiful, and interesting finds. They are located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

JUNE 21

Presentation by local author Charles Yaple, 7 p.m., Richford Town Hall, Bowery Lane. Yaple will present on Richford Civil War Soldiers and will review the book, So Noble A Cause, by Jerald L. Marsh. Yapel helped to complete the book.

JUNE 23

iPhone / iPad – Basics for the New User Free Online Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JUNE 24

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

JUNE 25

7th Annual Animal Care Sanctuary Golf Tournament, breakfast and sign up begins at 8:30 a.m., Captain and Crew tee time is 10:15 a.m. Tioga Golf Club, 151 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Kim at (570) 596-2200 or email to kchebalo@animalcaresanctuary.org.

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JUNE 25 and 26

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, East River Road, Lounsberry.

JUNE 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

“A Salute to the Phoebe Snow,” presented by Robert Pastorkey of the Susquehanna Valley Railroad Historical Society, 11 a.m. to noon, Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 30

Researching your Family Tree Free Online Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JULY 1

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

The Needhams will perform at the Sayre Christian Church, 7 p.m., 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre, Pa. A free will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

JULY 2

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

VFW Post 1371 Porch Party, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Hot dogs, walking tacos, and Strawberry Daiquiris.

JULY 3

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JULY 8

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 10

Musical Performance by Ridin’ the Rails will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JULY 13

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program will begin the week of July 13 at 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Be on the lookout for more information. The Cady Library is open Monday from 2 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. They are open for complete access to patrons. Computer use is still limited to appointments only.

JULY 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only, from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

JULY 16 and 17

Broome County Public Library Book Sale, Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday (bag sale) from 9 a.m. to noon, 185 Court St., Binghamton. For more information, call (607) 778-6403 or email FriendsBCLibrary@gmail.com.

JULY 28

Owego Kiwanis and Stagecoach Gas Services announce the 26th Annual Golf Outing, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start with dinner to follow at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. The cost is $75 per person and includes driving range, golf cart, dinner and prizes. Dinner only is $20 per person. Make checks payable to Owego Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 335, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

JULY 31

Newark Valley Summer Fest, on the Village Green and Newark Valley Depot. Music will be at the Depot (DJ from 10 a.m. to noon), and bands begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 9:00 p.m. Music will also be enjoyed at the Village Green from noon to 2 p.m. Fireworks take place at 9 p.m. For more information, find @nvsummerfest on Facebook.

AUGUST 1

The Owego Elks Lodge is sponsoring a captain and crew golf tournament at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. The price is $320 per team (foursome) with golf and cart fees, players’ meals and prizes are included. Smokey Legends BBQ pulled pork sandwich and sides will be served after the event at the golf course. Meal tickets for extra dinner guests are available in advance for $15 each. Contact the Elks at (607) 687-1039 for more information.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. If you would like to make a donation or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.