Franz and Thompson named Grand Marshal for the Fire Convention Parade in July 

The Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) Grand Firefighter’s Parade, scheduled for Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m. in downtown Owego, is shaping up to be one for the ages. The parade will feature four (4) separate pipe and drum bands, in addition to six other brass and marching bands.

The parade starts on Fox Street and travels south on North Avenue; west on Main Street past the reviewing stand in front of the Baker Fireman’s Fountain; south on Park Street; east on Front Street; north on Paige Street; then west on Main Street concluding at VFW Post #1371, the convention’s headquarters.

Pipe and drum bands participating include the Broome Celtics, Caledonian Highlanders Pipe & Drum Band, Penn York Highlanders, and Edward P. Maloney Pipe Band. Other bands include Tioga County’s own Kirby Band, Jazz Happens Band, Fall Creek Brass Band, the Hitmen Brass Band, elements of the Owego Free Academy Marching Band, and the Montour Falls Fire Department Band.

American Legion Post 401 will be open for parade viewing with firefighter drink specials for the public. The Legion’s front lawn will be a perfect location to see the many bands and fire departments participating.

Antique fire apparatus registered for the parade so far includes Westmoreland Fire Department, Newark Valley Fire Department, and privately owned pieces from Apalachin’s Dave Ritz, Southside’s Roden family, and the Kasperek family. Firehouse Subs and the Blues Brothers of Central New York are also participating with various fire companies from Central New York.

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. recently announced its two longest serving Hose Team members would serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal. Both of Croton Hose Co. #3, Dick Franz and Bob Thompson have been members of the Hose Team since the 1950s. Franz has 70 years of service and Thompson has 68 years with the Owego Fire Department. Both still actively participate with the Hose Team and Company #3 in various roles.

The Hose Team won its first Central New York championship with Franz and Thompson on the team in Elmira in 1959. At that time the Hose Team’s vehicle was called the Purple People Eater, a retired purple hearse. The Hose Team is working to bring back the Purple People Eater II for the convention, a past race vehicle from the New York Firematic Drill Team Association.

The “Voice of Owego” – Jim Raftis – will announce parade participants at the reviewing stand in front of the Baker Fireman’s Fountain. Past Owego Fire Chief Ed Bidwell will serve as the saluting officer. And for the final time, Past Owego Fire Chief Ken Easton will lead Owego Fire Department members in march.

The Central New York Fire Convention is scheduled for July 8-11 in downtown Owego and includes a block party, fireworks, and memorial service with awards, hose race and parade. All events can be found on the Hose Team’s website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. This includes registration for the convention golf outing, dinner and parade.