Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of June 13

Hi, Manny and Martin here; Manny on the left, Martin on the right. Manny is polydactyl (extra toes, front and back). We’re approximately 10 weeks old.

We have had distemper shots and have been de-wormed. We were found with our Mom in a sealed up cardboard box at the end of someone’s driveway. This nice lady Gail rescued us, and now we are looking for a nice home.

Our mom has been adopted and now we need to find a loving home and family to take care of us. We would very much like to be adopted together, since we are brothers; we came into the world together and would very much like to stay together.

You can see that we are completely adorable and we are friendly, too. We would love to have an opportunity to show you how much fun we are to watch playing together. Just give us a chance; we will win you over!

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 for more information about us. If you would like to donate to help Gail with the expenses of getting these kitties ready for adoption, you can send a donation through Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 45, Owego, N.Y. 13827.