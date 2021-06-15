ACHIEVE and United Health Services partner to provide two drive-thru vaccination clinics

ACHIEVE and United Health Services recently partnered to host two pop-up drive-thru Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics at ACHIEVE sites in Binghamton and Norwich.

Open to members of the public ages 18 and older, these drive-thru clinics offered a convenient alternative vaccination option for the community as rates have been steadily declining.

The clinics took place at ACHIEVE’s Cutler Pond location in Binghamton and subsidiary manufacturing facility, CWS Packaging in Norwich.

“At a time when vaccination rates are decreasing steadily, it’s important to find creative alternative solutions to educate the community and improve those numbers,” Amy Howard, ACHIEVE chief executive officer, stated.

She added, “We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with UHS on this important public health initiative and do our part as community leaders to drive the return to normal.”

“UHS is proud to partner with ACHIEVE to bring COVID-fighting vaccines directly to two ACHIEVE facilities in Broome and Chenango counties,” said John M. Carrigg, president and chief executive officer of UHS.

As a chapter of The Arc New York, it is the mission of ACHIEVE to advocate for an enhanced quality of life through skill advancement, inclusion, integration, and independence of persons with intellectual and other developmental disabilities through services provided in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties.

